Museum getting a massive geodesic dome with 61 glass eyes
The structure, called Fly's Eye Dome, was designed by the late Buckminster Fuller, who was known for his futuristic inventions and who hoped it would revolutionize housing. Museum curators say Fuller was inspired to design the dome after looking at a photo of a fly's eye.
