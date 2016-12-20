In the Wake of Berlin: What Now for Merkel?
It would be hard to find a leader who has suffered as sharp a reversal in popularity as Germany's Angela Merkel. Her open door policy towards refugees and migrants in 2015 has resulted in political blowback, which in the wake of the terrorist atrocity in Berlin may well reach the point of no return with a German general election looming in 2017.
