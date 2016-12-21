How to make a classic French latke, a...

How to make a classic French latke, as big as the pan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

When I sat down to breakfast at Le Coucou in Manhattan, I ordered the poached eggs covered with sauce choron, a BA©arnaise with tomatoes, and nestled on top of pommes Darphin, a large pancake made with potato. As I dipped my fork into a sliver of the crisp cake, I thought, "Hanukkah."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 16 hr Heretic 123
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,659

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC