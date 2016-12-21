Hiab introduces new crane for scrap m...

Hiab introduces new crane for scrap metal

Hiab, a part of the Helsinki-based manufacturer Cargotec, introduced the Jonsered 1500RZ, its latest innovation in recycling cranes, at the Pollutec exhibition, held in Lyon, France, Nov. 29-Dec. 2. According to Hiab, the new crane has been designed with scrap metal handling and heavy duty recycling in mind. "One of the megatrends is urbanization.

