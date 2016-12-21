Has this year been as bad as we perce...

Has this year been as bad as we perceive?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Celebrity deaths, global terrorism and an unstable international community has many people questioning where 2016 sits on the scale of terrible years. After the fireworks' smoke settled at cities across the globe the community the World Health Organisation announced an outbreak of the Zika virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Wed Dina Andrews 1
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Wed Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,603

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC