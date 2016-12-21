Germany launches manhunt for new terr...

Germany launches manhunt for new terror attack suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Latest on the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market : 2:40 p.m. Germany's interior minister has confirmed that authorities are seeking a new suspect in the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere says Wednesday that a manhunt has begun in Germany and in the European Union's border-free Schengen area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The burkini ban and human rights Sep '16 Shorey 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC