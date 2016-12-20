French police search for man after Japanese woman goes missing

A 21-year-old Japanese university student is missing in France, and local police are trying to ascertain the whereabouts of another foreign student in connection with her disappearance, local authorities and media said Friday. Narumi Kurosaki, a Tokyo-born student at the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, began attending the University of Franche-Comte in Besancon, eastern France, in September to study language, according to the authorities and other sources.

