French police probe cafe shoot-out in Marseille
France on Sunday probed the fatal Christmas Eve killing of a 19-year-old in a cafe, the prosecutor's office said, as an investigation source claimed the victim was shot 15 times. While investigators could not immediately confirm the motive an attack in a cafe in Marseille, France, it appeared that the victim had been intentionally targeted as his body was found riddled with 15 bullets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Brian_G
|120
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC