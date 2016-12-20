French police probe cafe shoot-out in...

French police probe cafe shoot-out in Marseille

16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

France on Sunday probed the fatal Christmas Eve killing of a 19-year-old in a cafe, the prosecutor's office said, as an investigation source claimed the victim was shot 15 times. While investigators could not immediately confirm the motive an attack in a cafe in Marseille, France, it appeared that the victim had been intentionally targeted as his body was found riddled with 15 bullets.

Chicago, IL

