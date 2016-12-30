French police believe Chilean man who returned home was last to see missing Japanese student

French police have found that a key witness in the case of a missing 21-year-old Japanese university student in Besancon is a Chilean man, who has returned to his country, a French newspaper reported Thursday. Another newspaper said a woman resembling the student, Narumi Kurosaki, was spotted in another city days after she was last seen on the night of Dec. 4 at a restaurant near Besancon before her disappearance.

