French Anne Frank school hit with ant...

French Anne Frank school hit with anti-Semitic graffiti

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Anti-Jewish and anti-Roma graffiti were drawn in black marker on the front gate and the mailbox of a suburban Paris Jewish school named for teenage Holocaust diarist Anne Frank. The graffiti on the Anne Frank School in Montreuil, an eastern suburb of Paris, was discovered on Sunday afternoon, the French daily Le Parisian reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 1 hr Fair Game 122
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,799 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,951

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC