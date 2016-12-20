French actress Morgan, 96, made her m...

French actress Morgan, 96, made her mark on 'generations'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Jan. 1982 file photo, French actress Michele Morgan as she appeared in the famous Colette play "Cheri" at the Theatre des Varietes in Paris, France. Michele Morgan, a French actress who starred with Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra and whose sea blue eyes captivated French audiences for decades, has died at 96. ORG XMIT: PAR502 less FILE - In this Jan. 1982 file photo, French actress Michele Morgan as she appeared in the famous Colette play "Cheri" at the Theatre des Varietes in Paris, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The burkini ban and human rights Sep '16 Shorey 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,768

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC