France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday

French President Francois Hollande on Saturday said he would visit Iraq on Monday to salute troops which are taking part in a U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State. French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during his visit to the French elevators company ETNA France in Taverny, near Paris, France, December 26, 2016.

