France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday
French President Francois Hollande on Saturday said he would visit Iraq on Monday to salute troops which are taking part in a U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State. French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during his visit to the French elevators company ETNA France in Taverny, near Paris, France, December 26, 2016.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Dec 28
|Dina Andrews
|1
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Heretic
|125
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
