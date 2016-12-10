France's Hollande says to visit Iraq ...

France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday

French President Francois Hollande on Saturday said he would visit Iraq on Monday to salute troops which are taking part in a U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State. French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during his visit to the French elevators company ETNA France in Taverny, near Paris, France, December 26, 2016.

