France's Hollande pardons woman who killed her violent husband
French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday pardoned a woman who had been convicted for the murder of her violent husband, in a rare use of that presidential power in France. Jacqueline Sauvage had been sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting dead her husband in 2012 after he beat her up for decades.
