France's Hollande pardons woman who k...

France's Hollande pardons woman who killed her violent husband

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Star Online

French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday pardoned a woman who had been convicted for the murder of her violent husband, in a rare use of that presidential power in France. Jacqueline Sauvage had been sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting dead her husband in 2012 after he beat her up for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 3 hr Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,001 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC