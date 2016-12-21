Following Berlin Attack, Rising Fears In Europe Over Attacks On Soft Targets

Tourists browse a Christmas market in Madrid's medieval square, the Plaza Mayor, on Dec. 15. As the Islamic State loses territory in Iraq and Syria, Western intelligence agencies believe it may refocus on attacking soft targets in Europe instead. Lauren Frayer for NPR hide caption Tourists browse a Christmas market in Madrid's medieval square, the Plaza Mayor, on Dec. 15. As the Islamic State loses territory in Iraq and Syria, Western intelligence agencies believe it may refocus on attacking soft targets in Europe instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.