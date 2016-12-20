Fatal French clinical trial failed to check data before raising drug dose
Criticism of the drug company at the centre of a disastrous clinical trial that left one participant dead and four with long-term neurological symptoms has intensified following a revelation that the firm did not use certain data when deciding to administer a higher dose that proved deadly. On 15 December, during a conference presentation by a scientist from the Portuguese company, Bial, it emerged that the firm did not use certain readings, called pharmacodynamic data, on how the drug BIA 10-2474 was acting in participants who had received a lower dose, before taking the decision to increase the dosage.
