Ex-F1 Racer Throws Punches In Regional French Ice Racing Fight

The offseason lets top racers try more offbeat championships, including big names from big series-sometimes with big tempers! This French-national ice racing series TrophA©e Andros event ended with a punch from ex-Formula One racer Olivier Panis thrown at Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters driver Adrien Tambay. Panis and Tambay collided on the exit of the very last corner of the race at Alpe d'Huez, setting off Panis' temper, reports WTF1 .

