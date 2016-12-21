Ex-F1 Racer Throws Punches In Regiona...

Ex-F1 Racer Throws Punches In Regional French Ice Racing Fight

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Jalopnik

The offseason lets top racers try more offbeat championships, including big names from big series-sometimes with big tempers! This French-national ice racing series TrophA©e Andros event ended with a punch from ex-Formula One racer Olivier Panis thrown at Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters driver Adrien Tambay. Panis and Tambay collided on the exit of the very last corner of the race at Alpe d'Huez, setting off Panis' temper, reports WTF1 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The burkini ban and human rights Sep '16 Shorey 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC