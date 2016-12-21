Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from rece...

Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials

The populist right has wasted no time waiting for facts to emerge about the identity of the attacker in Berlin or a motive to slam Chancellor Angela Merkel for her humane asylum policy and to push its xenophobic agenda. This dangerous " if predictable " reaction plays directly into the hands of the Islamic State, which would like nothing better than to start a war between Christians and Muslims in Europe.

