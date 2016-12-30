Cities nationwide take precautions ag...

Cities nationwide take precautions against New Year's Eve attacks

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Police officers patrol Times Square on Dec. 30 as New York City prepares to welcome nearly 2 million people for New Year's Eve celebrations. Police officers patrol Times Square on Dec. 30 as New York City prepares to welcome nearly 2 million people for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Wed Dina Andrews 1
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC