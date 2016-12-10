Chinese firms ordered to pay Disney, ...

Chinese firms ordered to pay Disney, Pixar US$194,000 for copying 'Cars': Xinhua

A Shanghai court ordered two Chinese firms to pay Walt Disney Co and Pixar more than 1.35 million yuan compensation for copying parts of their hit movies "Cars" and "Cars 2", the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. The logo of the Disney store on the Champs Elysee is seen in Paris, France, March 3, 2016.

Chicago, IL

