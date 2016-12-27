'Brexit Street': French Town Honors A...

'Brexit Street': French Town Honors Anti-EU Sentiment

France's far right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech as part of the National Front's annual May Day rally in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo A small French town is naming a street after Brexit to honor the United Kingdom's ongoing exit from the European Union.

