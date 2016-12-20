Berlin truck suspect shot dead in Milan

Berlin truck suspect shot dead in Milan

Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in the deadly Berlin Christmas market attack, was killed in a shootout with police in Milan, officials in Italy say, ending a four-day Europe-wide manhunt. Amri's identity has been confirmed "without a shadow of a doubt," Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said in a press conference, adding that fingerprints taken from the suspect matched those found in the attack vehicle.

