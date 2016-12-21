Berlin terror attack could inspire co...

Berlin terror attack could inspire copycats

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Business Insurance

Police and journalists at the site of a truck plowing through the crowd at the Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19./ Cineberg/Shutterstock.com Terrorism experts said Tuesday there will likely be more incidents like the presumed terror attack in Berlin, where a tractor-trailer plowed through a Christmas market and killed 12 people and injuring dozens more. The Islamic State released a statement on Tuesday through its Amaq news agency claiming responsibility for the attack, according to news reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The burkini ban and human rights Sep '16 Shorey 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC