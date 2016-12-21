Berlin terror attack could inspire copycats
Police and journalists at the site of a truck plowing through the crowd at the Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19./ Cineberg/Shutterstock.com Terrorism experts said Tuesday there will likely be more incidents like the presumed terror attack in Berlin, where a tractor-trailer plowed through a Christmas market and killed 12 people and injuring dozens more. The Islamic State released a statement on Tuesday through its Amaq news agency claiming responsibility for the attack, according to news reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The burkini ban and human rights
|Sep '16
|Shorey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC