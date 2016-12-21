Berlin on high alert as suspect search resumes in Christmas market attack - Tue, 20 Dec 2016 PST

The German capital was on high alert Tuesday with one or more attackers still at large in a deadly truck assault on a Christmas market, an act claimed by the Islamic State that struck at the heart of Europe's Christian traditions. Chancellor Angela Merkel decried Monday's assault - in which a truck carrying a payload of steel plowed into festive stalls and fairgoers in Berlin, leaving 12 dead and dozens injured - as a presumed "terror attack," even as German police scrambled to find the culprit.

