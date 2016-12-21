Berlin on high alert as suspect searc...

Berlin on high alert as suspect search resumes in Christmas market attack - Tue, 20 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The German capital was on high alert Tuesday with one or more attackers still at large in a deadly truck assault on a Christmas market, an act claimed by the Islamic State that struck at the heart of Europe's Christian traditions. Chancellor Angela Merkel decried Monday's assault - in which a truck carrying a payload of steel plowed into festive stalls and fairgoers in Berlin, leaving 12 dead and dozens injured - as a presumed "terror attack," even as German police scrambled to find the culprit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The burkini ban and human rights Sep '16 Shorey 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,303

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC