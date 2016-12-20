Berlin market attack: Anis Amri's esc...

Berlin market attack: Anis Amri's escape journey

23 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Anis Amri, the jihadist who rammed a lorry into a crowd at a Berlin market on 19 December, died in an exchange of fire with Italian police in Milan in the early hours of Friday. The fact that Europe's most-wanted man was able to evade capture for three days and cross several borders has raised a number of questions.

Chicago, IL

