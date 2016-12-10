Australia kicks off global New Year p...

Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Global terror attacks have cast a pall over New Year celebrations but Sydney was Saturday set to defy the threats and ring in 2017 with a firework extravaganza on the glittering harbour. 2016 has seen repeated bloodshed, most recently a deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market, a similar incident on Bastille Day in France that killed 86, and atrocities in Turkey and the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Wed Dina Andrews 1
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC