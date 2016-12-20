A Journey Through France on its Rivers

River trips are a relaxing and scenic way to experience the joy of travel, and I discovered this on a recent three-week journey through France from Province to Normandy, via Paris. On a two-segment trip sponsored by Vantage Deluxe Travel, I traveled first on the Rhone and Saone Rivers from Avignon to Chalon and then, after a two-week pause in Paris, we cruised to Normandy on the Seine River.

