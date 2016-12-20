2017 Winter Arts Preview: Sizing up the visual arts
Image courtesy of Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan The largest collection of paintings by famed Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli ever to visit the United States will be on view at the College of William and Mary's Muscarelle Museum of Art along with numerous other Renaissance works Feb. 11-April 16, 2017. - Original Source: Museo Poldi Pezzoli, Milan Image courtesy of Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan The largest collection of paintings by famed Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli ever to visit the United States will be on view at the College of William and Mary's Muscarelle Museum of Art along with numerous other Renaissance works Feb. 11-April 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|27 min
|Fair Game
|119
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC