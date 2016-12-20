2017 Winter Arts Preview: Sizing up t...

2017 Winter Arts Preview: Sizing up the visual arts

Image courtesy of Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan The largest collection of paintings by famed Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli ever to visit the United States will be on view at the College of William and Mary's Muscarelle Museum of Art along with numerous other Renaissance works Feb. 11-April 16, 2017.

Chicago, IL

