2017 Winter Arts Preview: Sizing up the visual arts

Image courtesy of Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan The largest collection of paintings by famed Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli ever to visit the United States will be on view at the College of William and Mary's Muscarelle Museum of Art along with numerous other Renaissance works Feb. 11-April 16, 2017. - Original Source: Museo Poldi Pezzoli, Milan Image courtesy of Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan The largest collection of paintings by famed Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli ever to visit the United States will be on view at the College of William and Mary's Muscarelle Museum of Art along with numerous other Renaissance works Feb. 11-April 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.