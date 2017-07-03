Viking Line's shipbuilding contract with Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry ...

Mariehamn, 2017-07-03 12:00 CEST -- Viking Line Abp INVESTOR INFORMATION 3.7.2017, 1.00 P.M. Today Viking Line informed the Chinese company Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd that all conditions in the shipbuilding contract for which a stock exchange release was published on April 5, 2017 have now been met and the contract thus enters into force. The shipbuilding contract is for a new passenger cruise ship on the Turku -A...land Islands-Stockholm route with planned delivery in 2020.

