Verkkokauppa.com to publish Half Year...

Verkkokauppa.com to publish Half Year Financial Report for January - June 2017 on July 14, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Verkkokauppa.com will publish Half Year Financial Report for January - June 2017 on Friday, July 14, 2017, approximately at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time . Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Samuli SeppA lA will present the report at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC