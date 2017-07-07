Verkkokauppa.com to publish Half Year Financial Report for January - June 2017 on July 14, 2017

Verkkokauppa.com will publish Half Year Financial Report for January - June 2017 on Friday, July 14, 2017, approximately at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time . Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Samuli SeppA lA will present the report at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.