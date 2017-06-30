Uber suspends unlicensed service in F...

Uber suspends unlicensed service in Finland until next year

Uber said on Thursday it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Finland until a law deregulating the taxi market comes into effect next year. FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain October 28, 2016.

Chicago, IL

