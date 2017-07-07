SRV's half-year financial report will...

SRV's half-year financial report will be published on 20 July 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Espoo, Finland, 2017-07-07 12:30 CEST -- SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 7 JULY 2017, AT 13.30 SRV Group Plc will publish its half-year January-June 2017 report on Thursday, 20 July 2017 at 8.30 a.m. Helsinki time. The interim report will be available after publication at approximately 8.30 a.m. on the company's website http://www.srv.fi/en/investors SRV's management will present the result in a combined audio webcast and conference call, which will be held on 20 July at 10.00 a.m. President & CEO Juha Pekka Ojala's and Chief Financial Officer Ilkka PitkA nen's Finnish-language presentation can be followed in real time at the address: http://qsb.webcast.fi/s/srv/srv_2017_0720_q2/ After the presentation, time has been allocated for questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,589 • Total comments across all topics: 282,316,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC