SRV's half-year financial report will be published on 20 July 2017

Espoo, Finland, 2017-07-07 12:30 CEST -- SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 7 JULY 2017, AT 13.30 SRV Group Plc will publish its half-year January-June 2017 report on Thursday, 20 July 2017 at 8.30 a.m. Helsinki time. The interim report will be available after publication at approximately 8.30 a.m. on the company's website http://www.srv.fi/en/investors SRV's management will present the result in a combined audio webcast and conference call, which will be held on 20 July at 10.00 a.m. President & CEO Juha Pekka Ojala's and Chief Financial Officer Ilkka PitkA nen's Finnish-language presentation can be followed in real time at the address: http://qsb.webcast.fi/s/srv/srv_2017_0720_q2/ After the presentation, time has been allocated for questions.

