Silvestica Green Forest Finland acquires 6,877 ha forestry land from UPM
UPM has signed a contract to sell forest estates to Silvestica Green Forest Finland Oy. The contract covers 6,877 hectares of forestry land located in Kajaani, Sonkajarvi and Sotkamo in Finland.
