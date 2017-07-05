Silvestica Green Forest Finland acqui...

Silvestica Green Forest Finland acquires 6,877 ha forestry land from UPM

36 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

UPM has signed a contract to sell forest estates to Silvestica Green Forest Finland Oy. The contract covers 6,877 hectares of forestry land located in Kajaani, Sonkajarvi and Sotkamo in Finland.

Chicago, IL

