Serving wasted food creates profits without an environmental price
IT IS AMAZING how the Loop restaurant has turned food waste from supermarkets into a business by convincing its customers that ingredients that would otherwise be thrown out at the end of the day can still taste good. Pauli Hakala, chef and founder of the Loop in Helsinki, Finland, gets vegetables, mushrooms and other raw food materials from supermarkets for free.
