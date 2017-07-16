Salami gets 6-match ban in Finland
Salami was handed a straight red card deep into injury time of his side KuPS's 2-1 loss at home to Mariehamn on June 4. Though initially given a mandatory two-match ban for the red card, a Disciplinary Committee of the FA has since extended the sanction to six matches. As a result, the Nigerian will now miss KuPS's upcoming fixtures against Ilves, PS Kemi, HIFK and Lahti.
