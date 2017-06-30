Only 1 in 5 holidaymakers are plannin...

Only 1 in 5 holidaymakers are planning to use Airbnb this summer, new research from Ferratum reveals

The Summer Barometer 2017 from Ferratum shows that less than a fifth of UK consumers are planning to use Airbnb's holiday rental platform during their summer holidays this year. This is an 18% increase from last year's annual Summer Barometer , which showed that only 1% of UK consumers were planning on using this service.

Chicago, IL

