Next Games Corporation shares subscribed for with stock options

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 3 JULY, 2017 AT 2:00 p.m. EEST A total number of 828 Next Games Corporation shares have been subscribed for with stock options. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 3 July, 2017, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company's existing shares.

