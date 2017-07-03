Next Games Corporation shares subscri...

Next Games Corporation shares subscribed for with stock options

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 3 JULY, 2017 AT 2:00 p.m. EEST A total number of 828 Next Games Corporation shares have been subscribed for with stock options. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 3 July, 2017, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company's existing shares.

Chicago, IL

