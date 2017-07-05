KONE Corporation, press release, July 5, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. EEST KONE publishes its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2017 on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. EEST KONE Corporation will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the January 1-June 30, 2017 accounting period on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

