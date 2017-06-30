Kamux Oyj: Kamux expands in Kuopio: u...

Kamux Oyj: Kamux expands in Kuopio: utility vehicle point to open in the autumn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Kamux's operations in Kuopio will expand when the utility vehicle point opens at the Kuopio car showroom. The expansion of approximately 1,000 m "The expansion of operations is a result of feedback from customers and the demand for utility vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC