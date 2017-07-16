'It's absurd to blame the weather' Finnish punk rock...

'It's absurd to blame the weather' Fi...

Pekka didn't let the doubt surrounding Nessie's existence dampen his spirits on his trip up the famous loch A punk rock fan is outraged after he spent hundreds flying over from Finland to go to the now-cancelled Green Day show at Bellahouston Park. Media entrepreneur Pekka Mantyla, 34, jetted from Helsinki to Edinburgh via Amsterdam and London.

