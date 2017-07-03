Influence of Child and Adult Elevated Blood Pressure on Adult Arterial Stiffness [Original Articles]
From the Departments of Clinical Physiology , Clinical Chemistry, Fimlab Laboratories , and Pediatrics , Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences, University of Tampere and Tampere University Hospital, Finland; Department of Emergency Medicine, Kanta-HA me Central Hospital, HA meenlinna, Finland ; Departments of Medicine and Clinical Physiology and Nuclear Medicine and Research Centre of Applied and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine , University of Turku, Finland; and Division of Medicine , Turku University Hospital, Finland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC