Iceland B752 at Keflavik on Jul 6th 2017, rejected takeoff due to de-icing issue
An Icelandair Boeing 757-200, registration TF-ISS performing flight FI-352 from Keflavik to Helsinki , was accelerating for takeoff from Keflavik's runway 20 when the crew rejected takeoff at low speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
