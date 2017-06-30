Iceland B752 at Keflavik on Jul 6th 2017, rejected takeoff due to de-icing issue

Last Update: Thursday, Jul 6th 2017 21:35Z 20893 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to Jul 6th 2017 Version 1.03 prepares for iOS9.3.3 and iOS10 and permits full offline reading, tracking of already read articles, introduces colour coding and includes some minor app improvements. An Icelandair Boeing 757-200, registration TF-ISS performing flight FI-352 from Keflavik to Helsinki , was accelerating for takeoff from Keflavik's runway 20 when the crew rejected takeoff at low speed.

