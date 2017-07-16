Historic Connah's Quay Nomads victory 'will provide boost for community'
Ian Dunbar, councillor for Connah's Quay, said the 1-0 victory over HJK Helsinki provided the "icing on the cake" for their success in recent years. The Nomads victory in the Europa League first round first leg was one of the finest in Welsh football history.
