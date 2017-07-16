Historic Connah's Quay Nomads victory...

Historic Connah's Quay Nomads victory 'will provide boost for community'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Flintshire Standard

Ian Dunbar, councillor for Connah's Quay, said the 1-0 victory over HJK Helsinki provided the "icing on the cake" for their success in recent years. The Nomads victory in the Europa League first round first leg was one of the finest in Welsh football history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flintshire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,794 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC