Finns win annual wife-carrying championship
Finns Taisto Miettinen and Kristiina Haapanen have won the wife-carrying world championship in Finland, beating the competition by two seconds. The wife-carrying world championship has been held in Sonkajarvi in Eastern Finland province, some 500 kilometres north of the capital Helsinki, since 1992.
