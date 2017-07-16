Finnish mothers carry rare gene varia...

Finnish mothers carry rare gene variants that protect them from pre-eclampsia, study finds

Researchers at the University of Helsinki, in cooperation with two research groups in the United States, have discovered that some Finnish mothers carry rare gene variants that protect them from pre-eclampsia, also known as toxemia of pregnancy. This is the first time that mothers' genotypes have been proven to contain factors that protect against pre-eclampsia.

