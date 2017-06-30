Finnish healthcare reforms delayed by...

Finnish healthcare reforms delayed by one year

HELSINKI: The Finnish government will implement health and local government reforms in January 2020, Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, effectively announcing a one-year delay to the centre-right government's key reform. The reforms are a cornerstone of Sipila's plan to balance Finland's public finances and boost the economy after a decade of stagnation.

