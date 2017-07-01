Event "Experience China in Finland 2017" kicks off in Helsinki
Artists from China's Hunan Province perform during a stage performance of the event "Experience China in Finland 2017" in Helsinki, Finland, on June 29, 2017. The event "Experience China in Finland 2017" kicked off in Helsinki on Thursday.
