Deadpan Finns, French cynicism and Brazilian fantasy at Jerusalem Film Fest
Another side of Helsinki is portrayed in "The Other Side of Hope," one of the award-winning films being screened in the upcoming Jerusalem Film Festival, opening next week on July 13. This quirky Finnish film from director Aki Kaurismaki, whose previous work includes "Leningrad Cowboys Go America" and "The Match Factory Girl" and who is known for his quaint, deadpan dialogue and droll sets, takes on a big topic: Syrian refugees seeking asylum in this harbor city, framed within a tale of two very different men fleeing their old, very different lives.
