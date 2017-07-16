Deadpan Finns, French cynicism and Br...

Deadpan Finns, French cynicism and Brazilian fantasy at Jerusalem Film Fest

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Another side of Helsinki is portrayed in "The Other Side of Hope," one of the award-winning films being screened in the upcoming Jerusalem Film Festival, opening next week on July 13. This quirky Finnish film from director Aki Kaurismaki, whose previous work includes "Leningrad Cowboys Go America" and "The Match Factory Girl" and who is known for his quaint, deadpan dialogue and droll sets, takes on a big topic: Syrian refugees seeking asylum in this harbor city, framed within a tale of two very different men fleeing their old, very different lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC