Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10, foreign buyers investigate

A boiler explosion at a Bangladeshi garment factory killed 10 people and injured dozens, fire officials said on Tuesday, the latest accident to hit one of the world's biggest garment producers. ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH People line up the bodies of workers who died in a boiler blast inside a garment factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, July 4, 2017.

