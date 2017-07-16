Azerbaijani opera baritone to perform in Finland
The Savonlinna Opera Festival, to be held in Finland from July 7 to August 4, is one of the most radiant and internationally most significant events in the Finnish cultural calendar. Born in Baku, Elchin Azizov graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art with the profession of film director.
