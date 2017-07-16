Azerbaijani opera baritone to perform...

Azerbaijani opera baritone to perform in Finland

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Today.Az

The Savonlinna Opera Festival, to be held in Finland from July 7 to August 4, is one of the most radiant and internationally most significant events in the Finnish cultural calendar. Born in Baku, Elchin Azizov graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art with the profession of film director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC