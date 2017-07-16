16:23 OSCE supports study of Tajik women politicians in Finland
Seven prominent Tajik women politicians, including a member of parliament, representing each of the registered political parties in Tajikistan, took part in a study visit to Finland from May 29 to June 2, the OSCE reported. The visit, part of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe's programme to promote gender mainstreaming, was jointly organized by the Office, the Permanent Mission of Finland to the OSCE and the Foreign Ministry of Finland.
